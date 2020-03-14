Late Khurshid Hussain Memorial U-18 Cricket Tournament underway

Players of RJHSS and VBHSS pose for a photograph along with the DDCA officials before the first match at NCA stadium in Sovima on Saturday.

RJHSS and CHSS win on first day

Dimapur, March 14 (EMN): The Lt. Khurshid Hussain Memorial U-18 Cricket Tournament organised by the Dimapur District Cricket Association (DDCA) under the aegis of Nagaland Cricket Association (NCA) got underway at the NCA stadium in Sovima, Dimapur on Saturday, March 14.

Ram Janaki Higher Secondary School (RJHSS) and Christian Higher Secondary School (CHSS) won their respective matches on the first day, according to an update from the DDCA.

Playing the first match of the day, RJHSS beat Vidhya Bhawan Higher Secondary School (VBHSS) by eight wickets.

Batting first after losing the toss, VBHSS were bowled out for 73 runs in 13 overs.

Uday and Vishal scored 12 and 10 runs respectively.

Guddu and Rohit scalped three wickets for RJHSS while Sidant and Sahil took two wickets apiece.

In reply, RJHSS scored 74 runs for loss of two wickets in 10.2 overs.

Rohit and Monoj scored 28 and 26 runs respectively.

Rahul and Sujal took a wicket apiece for VBHSS.

In the second match, Christian Higher Secondary School (CHSS) beat St. Mary Higher Secondary School (SMHSS) by 125 runs.

Today’s matches

1st match: Dimapur Royals Juniors vs Black Caps Juniors (8 am)

2nd match: Vidhya Bhavan School vs Pranab Vidyapith HSS (12 pm)